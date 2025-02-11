Sharia panels will promote religious harmony in South West – JAMB registrar

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has called on South West leaders to support the establishment of Sharia panels in the subregion, emphasising their potential to foster peace and religious harmony.

Oloyede, who also serves as the Secretary General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made this statement on Sunday during an interview on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television.

Addressing misconceptions surrounding the topic, he noted that Sharia panels have existed in the South West for years, dismissing recent debates as a reflection of ignorance on the issue.

SPONSOR AD

He further referenced a PhD thesis on the Sharia Panel in Oyo State from 2007, authored by Prof. Makinde, highlighting that these panels have long been in existence.

Reacting to concerns about religious tolerance, Oloyede pointed out that Muslims in the South West often bear the psychological burden of maintaining peace in the sub-region.

“As a Muslim from the South West, I can say that we psychologically pay the price for the peace and harmony we enjoy,” he said.

He further elaborated on the disparity in marital dispute resolution, noting that while churches are licensed to conduct statutory marriages, which can be resolved in government-funded courts, Muslims who marry under Islamic rites lack a similar structured legal framework.

Oloyede also pointed out that Sharia Courts of Appeal exist in various parts of the country, particularly in the North, and questioned why similar structures should not be established in the South West.