‘Sharia panel will not destabilise southwest’

Implementation of the Sharia panel in the southwest part of the country will not destabilise the region.

Rather, such a move will enlighten the vast Muslim communities in the southwest to address their challenges in business transactions, marriage, rights of women, divorce, and inheritance among other relations in Islam.

National Missioner of the DAARU-r- RAHMAT Islamic Society (DARMAT), Sheikh Musibahudeen Olawale, disclosed this in Ilọrin, Kwara state capital.

He spoke on the backdrop of the recent criticisms that greeted the inauguration of the Shariah panel in Ekiti state and other parts of the Southwest.

According to him, the development is only meant to adjudicate among the Muslims only adding that there is nothing for adherents of other religions in the region to be worried about.

He said such development will go a long way to address concerns that Muslims are being subjected to in their relationships with fellow Muslims and balance their spiritual and physical engagement.

Olawale who noted different religions in the southwest said everybody patronizes the same market for trading and shopping without any crisis.

“Sharia should not cause any disaffection whatsoever since it is meant for Muslims only in the region”, he said.

He noted that, “Sharia simply means a body of religious laws, code of conduct, set rules, principle and values in Islam adding that our code of code is a set rule, principle, and values”.

The cleric said already, Muslim population in the Southwest is above 55% and they are living with other religious bodies in peace according to the lessons of their Shari’ah.

“This opines that Islam enjoys welfare, love, good relationships, and justice”, he said.

Olawale maintained further that, “Nigeria is a secular state and the process is that the government and its states shall not adopt any religion as a state religion. Every person in Nigeria has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

“The notion of Shari’ah implementation in Southwest is for Muslim and that should not result in creating a scene or fuss”. It is a path and a golden opportunity for Muslims to examine their issues and relationship through divine guidance”.

Olawale who quoted Q45:13, said Muslim should be steadfast to determine their daily lives with Shari’ah wherever they find themselves no matter the opposition.