Share Ward III wins Ifelodun Chairman’s Cup

Share Ward III has emerged champions of the maiden edition of Ifelodun Chairman’s Cup football tournament among the wards in the council area.

The colourful final was decided at the pitch of ECWA Secondary School, Igbaja, in Ifelodun Local council of Kwara State at weekend.

13 of the 18 wards in the council took part in the competition.

Igbaja I defeated Agunjin by a lone goal to finish third while Share III defeated Oke-Ode II 4-3 on penalties, after playing out a goalless draw at regulation time, to win the trophy.

The finalists received N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respectively, including medals.

At the end of the competition, 20 players were selected to represent the local government in preparation for the Sar’dauna of Ilorin football competition.

Abdulazeez Abdulgafar from Igbaja I was picked as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Olomofe Victor from Share III, with six goals emerged as the Highest Goal Scorer (HGS), while Oloyede Roqeeb from Share III won the Best Goalkeeper award.

The trio went home with medals and cash prizes.

Speaking after the grand finale, chairman of Ifelodun, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Femi Yususf, said the competition was introduced to give the talented youths a pathway and to also select players across the Local Government Area ahead of the Sar’dauna of Ilorin football competition to honour the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in February.