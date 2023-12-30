✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘Shanty Town’ emerges best movie of 2023 at Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards

Shanty Town by Dimeji Ajibola emerged as the top achiever at the 2023 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) notes…

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) notes that the awards recognised outstanding contributions from entertainment figures between August 2022 and August 2023.

Shanty Town secured the prestigious Movie of the Year award, and in addition to winning Best Actor in a Leading Role (English), it also claimed the Best Actress role (English).

Furthermore, Shanty Town was honoured with the Best Actress of the Year Award in a Supporting Role and the Best Use of Make-Up.

