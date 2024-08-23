Shamsudeen Usman Foundation to be unveiled in Abuja

The Shamsudeen Usman Foundation, dedicated to the promotion of education in the country, is set to be unveiled in Abuja. The foundation, which was founded…

The foundation, which was founded and registered to honour the impactful life of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, by his children will be launched alongside a book titled, ‘Public Policy and Agent Interests: Perspectives from the Emerging World, co-authored by him in September.

The chairman of the planning committee, Mr. Sadiq Usman, during a briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, said the foundation’s mission is to create a collaborative that empowers individuals, corporates, researchers and students to explore and develop advanced AI and technological solutions for real-world challenges.

“Its signature project is the establishment of an AI and Technology Development Centre whose main focus will be skills development, innovation and economic development. The foundation will be formally introduced at the event,” he said.

He said Usman will be 75 on September 18, a little over a week to the launch event, which is scheduled to celebrate his landmark birthday and his life of impacts, accomplishments, and service.

According to him, since he left public office, Dr. Usman has immersed himself in community development and philanthropy, and one of his several philanthropic programmes is the establishment of a hospital ,which he has been funding to provide medical services to the people.

“The hospital is known as ‘’Gidauniyar Alheri Community Health Centre’’, located in Garangamawa Ward, Gwale LGA of Kano State. Founded in 2004, the hospital has provided healthcare services to thousands of women and children,” he said.