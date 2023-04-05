SGF condemns attack on Adamawa village

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has condemned the unwarranted attacks and killings in Dabna village in Hong Local Government…

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has condemned the unwarranted attacks and killings in Dabna village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by unknown gunmen.

Daily Trust recalls that four people were reportedly killed and property destroyed in the attack.

Residents of the area reported that a group of armed men riding on motorcycles attacked the village in the early hours of Monday, firing guns as they looted drug and food shops.

The SGF said Tuesday in Abuja that the repeated attacks had led to the loss of lives, property and means of livelihood of the people of Dabna and surrounding communities, who are basically agrarian.

He, however, commended the swift intervention of law enforcement agencies in containing the attack from spreading to other communities.

He condoled the government and people of Adamawa State, Dabna community and the families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident.