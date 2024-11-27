SFH celebrates 40 years of impactful partnerships, launches book ‘Intentionality’

The Society for Family Health (SFH) marked its 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of transformative healthcare delivery in Nigeria. The event, attended by stakeholders from government, private, and humanitarian sectors, was highlighted by the launch of a commemorative book, Intentionality: Society for Family Health’s 40-Year Odyssey of Bold Vision, Institutional Resilience, and Enduring Impact.

Delivering the keynote address, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Mohammad Pate, represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Barr. Chinedu Moghalu, praised SFH for its unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes through strategic partnerships.

The minister noted the success of SFH over the last four decades has been made possible by strong and strategic partnerships with governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector. These partnerships have enabled remarkable progress in HIV prevention, malaria control, and reproductive health.

Prof. Pate also said the SFH’s unique focus on local ownership, working closely with state and local governments to ensure health solutions are community-driven and sustainable.

He commended SFH’s resilience in delivering healthcare in Nigeria’s most challenging regions, from conflict-affected areas in the Northeast to underserved communities in the Northwest.

“SFH’s approach embodies the principles of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognizes health as a catalyst for national development. Together, we are building a resilient and community-centered health system,” he added.

In her welcome address, Board President of SFH, Prof. Ekanem Ikpi Braide, thanked donors and partners for their shared commitment. She stated that SFH began with a vision that every family, regardless of location or means, deserves quality healthcare. “Today, we celebrate forty years of partnerships and progress that have transformed millions of lives,” she said as she emphasized on the SFH’s new strategic plan, Beyond Boundaries: 2024–2030, which seeks to build inclusive, resilient, and sustainable health systems.

Managing Director of SFH, Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, acknowledged the organization’s impact, sharing that it has averted over 89 million Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) and provided 58 million Couple Years of Protection (CYPs) in Nigeria alone.

“In Delta State, our managed facilities have recorded zero maternal deaths over the past five years, an achievement that underscores our commitment to improving maternal health,” he noted.

He further introduced SFH’s latest initiatives, including SFH Access Ltd., a new entity focused on procurement, supply chain management, and telemedicine, as well as the AccessMedicine Programme, which provides life-saving non-communicable disease (NCD) medications at affordable rates.

The event also featured Partnership Awards to recognize key collaborators who contributed to SFH’s milestones.