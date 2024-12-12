SFH calls for strategies to boost family planning uptake

The Society for Family Health (SFH) has reaffirmed its commitment to making family planning services accessible in every corner of Nigeria, including remote and underserved communities.

Speaking at the recently concluded Nigerian Family Planning Conference, the Managing Director of SFH, Dr Omokhudu Idogho, stressed the need for inclusive strategies, data-driven interventions and stronger sub-national leadership to achieve the nation’s family planning goals.

The conference, themed on sustaining commitment to family planning, brought together experts, policymakers and development partners to find actionable solutions for ensuring that families across Nigeria can plan effectively.

Dr Idogho said the event aimed to reinvigorate the country’s efforts by integrating scientific evidence, leadership and public policy.

“For us at the Society for Family Health, we are a major supporter of the conference across every single strand.

“We are leading a number of panel conversations here, both as moderators and speakers. We also presented several abstracts sourced from our work across Nigeria’s 36 states, which are being extensively discussed on the conference floor,” he added.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s progress, Dr Idogho said findings from the recent Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) showed that some regions, particularly the North East and North West, have recorded significant percentage increases in family planning uptake.

Also speaking, Pharmacist Dennis Aizobu, Managing Director of SFH Access, a subsidiary of SFH, explained how the organisation bridges critical gaps in healthcare access.

“We do what we call market access, ensuring that Nigerians have access to quality medicine at affordable costs.

“Healthcare in Nigeria isn’t complete without medicine, yet many people spend significant amounts on medicines of questionable quality. We address this by bridging the equity gap in medicine availability and quality,” he said.

Similarly, Dr Ejike Oji, Chair of the Local Organizing Committee for the 8th Nigerian Family Planning Conference and Civil Society Focal Point for FP2030 in Nigeria, emphasised the importance of strategic resource allocation to advance family planning services.