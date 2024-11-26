SFH @ 40: Celebrating effective partnership

The Society for Family Health (SFH) marks 40 years of transforming public health in Nigeria, the journey of this organisation stands as an evidence of the power of visionary leadership, impactful partnerships, and unyielding resilience.

In an exclusive interview, Managing Director Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, noted that since its inception in 1983, SFH has become a driving force in addressing Nigeria’s most pressing health challenges, touching millions of lives through innovative solutions and evidence-based interventions.

Dr. Idogho reflects on SFH’s remarkable history, its milestones, and its forward-looking vision as it prepares to launch the commemorative book, “Intentionality – Society for Family Health: 40 Years Odyssey of Bold Vision, Institutional Resilience, and Enduring Impact”.

SPONSOR AD

According to the MD, SFH was founded by three trailblazers: Justice Ifeyinwa Nzeako, Pharm. Dahiru Wali, and Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti. Together, they envisioned an organization dedicated to improving family health and well-being across Nigeria. From its modest beginnings, SFH has grown into one of Africa’s largest social enterprises, leaving an indelible mark on public health.

“Our mission has always been clear: to improve the health and well-being of families. This commitment has guided every step of our journey,” Idogho explains.

According to him, over four decades, SFH has led pioneering initiatives in malaria prevention, HIV/AIDS care, reproductive health, and maternal and child health. These efforts have saved millions of lives and positioned the organization as a model for public health excellence.

Speaking on the SFH’s achievements, the MD noted that SFH has delivered over 100 million long-lasting insecticidal nets across Nigeria, significantly reducing malaria incidence in vulnerable communities.

Also, the organization has provided affordable family planning options to over 25 million women, empowering them to take charge of their reproductive health.

Similarly, he said that SFH has been a leader in HIV prevention and treatment, reaching over 100,000 people with life-saving care and contributing to a substantial decline in the national prevalence rate.

The MD acknowledged that the organisation’s Initiatives like the Emergency Transport Scheme and community health volunteer networks have drastically improved maternal outcomes in underserved areas, particularly in Delta State, where maternal deaths have been eradicated in certain pilot facilities.

Also, SFH has collaborated with government and private sector stakeholders to develop sustainable health systems, including innovative financing models for healthcare delivery.

The organization’s capacity to adapt to emerging challenges is unparalleled. “From embracing digital health solutions to launching the Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti Health Innovation Hub, we remain at the forefront of driving change,” Idogho noted.

As SFH celebrates its 40th anniversary, the theme, “Celebration of Impactful Partnerships”, reflects the organization’s ethos of collaboration. “No single organization can achieve transformative health outcomes alone. Our success is built on partnerships—with governments, donors, private sector players, and communities,” says Idogho.

The anniversary event also unveil the book “Intentionality”, chronicling SFH’s journey of bold vision and resilience. According to Idogho, the book is both a retrospective and a roadmap for future impact. “It’s a rich narrative of how we navigated challenges, fostered innovation, and stayed true to our mission. Policymakers, health professionals, and development partners will find it deeply insightful.”

The MD identified SFH’s present focus aligns with its long-term strategy, ‘Beyond Boundaries 2024–2030’. The organization aims to bridge health equity gaps and strengthen primary healthcare systems while contributing to global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key priorities include include; leveraging technology, which the MD noted that the organization is focus on creating integrated healthcare ecosystems powered by digital health tools and big data.

Also, tackling Non-Communicable Diseases; Expanding interventions for diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

He also acknowledged Sustainable Health Financing; innovating around funding models to ensure uninterrupted access to essential services and also deepening advocacy efforts to guarantee healthcare access for all Nigerians and scaling SFH’s impact across the continent, with a goal of achieving health for all Africans by 2030.

Like any organization operating in complex environments, SFH faces challenges such as inadequate healthcare financing and limited access to rural services. However, these barriers have spurred innovation. For example, SFH has integrated siloed programmes for HIV, tuberculosis, and family planning into coherent service packages, ensuring sustainability and efficiency.

Idogho sees every challenge as an opportunity. “We’ve shown that with innovation and collaboration, barriers can become breakthroughs. Our actuarial studies, health financing models, and digital solutions are clear examples of this approach.”

Looking ahead, SFH’s aspirations are ambitious yet grounded in strategic foresight. The MD noted that the organization is investing in capacity building, scaling up sustainable interventions, and strengthening its advocacy for universal health coverage.

“Our vision is clear: to remain a leader in public health, not just in Nigeria but across Africa. By testing emerging models, unlocking the health value chain, and fostering strategic partnerships, we are laying the foundation for decades of impact,” says Idogho.

SFH invites individuals and organizations to be part of its transformative journey. Whether as donors, partners, or advocates, there are countless ways to support SFH’s mission. “Together, we can create a healthier, more equitable future for all,” Idogho affirms.