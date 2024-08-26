Seyi Tinubu’s presence at CJN’s swearing-in sparks reactions

Reactions have trailed the appearance of Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd Chief Justice…

Reactions have trailed the appearance of Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Kekere-Ekun took the oath of office and signed the oath register on Friday.

The event was held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

On Monday, X users posted a picture showing Seyi sitting comfortably at the event.

An investigation by Daily Trust revealed that the image was not photoshopped.

A Google reverse image search didn’t indicate that the picture was doctored or had appeared before.

Meanwhile, the posts generated divergent views with majority criticizing Seyi.

@USMOVIC said: “It’s their turn.”

@BadmusFranca wrote: “Don’t be surprised when he becomes a governor tomorrow. He is being mentored.”

@Don17488409: “They have turned this country to a joke, family affair.”

@INwaudunna37240: “Anything is possible in Nigeria take it or leave it.”

@chukwuchidiB: “Seyi Tinubu is the Deputy Chief of Staff to Tinubu.”

However, some netizens aligned with Seyi.

@WORLDWIDEFINAN5 said: “If your father is Nigeria president may you be banished from entering Aso villa like a fugitive, bcoz your relationship with your father is not good doesn’t mean other children don’t enjoy cordial relationship with their father irrespective of their status.”

@alto_nate: “He’s learning the ropes. Na your next president o”

@wilex_williams: “Honestly i have not issue with children of public office holders following them around in as much as its wont affect running of that office, especially executive arm of the government.”

In October 2023, President Tinubu had warned Seyi and other persons from interrupting meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president said he observed Seyi and other unauthorised persons breezing in and out of the federal cabinet meeting convened every week to discuss the most crucial issues of national importance.

He cautioned specifically that such activities must end.

“Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this Council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind. That is not acceptable. I will announce to you those people who are supposed to be here,” he had said.

President Tinubu mentioned his Special Advisers on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman; Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi.

“Those are people who are granted exception to be here when we’re conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come, make it clear. Secretary to the Government and Head of Service, please take note.

“Unless your staff that are included, no one is privileged to have access sitting in this (Council Chambers), except those four that I’ve announced to you,” the President had warned.