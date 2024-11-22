Seyi Tinubu not fit to rule Lagos – Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, does not have the capacity to be governor of Lagos state.

On Tuesday, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), an umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, endorsed Seyi for Lagos governor in 2027.

However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Igbokwe criticized the groups over their support for the president’s son.

The APC chieftain said the situation is a distraction and an attempt to pull Tinubu down.

He further noted that to govern a state like Lagos is not a job for “boys.”

“Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos Governor? This is a needless distraction.

“To pull PBAT down is their target. Please allow PBAT to do his very engaging and tasking job. Ruling Lagos is not the job of boys?,” he wrote.