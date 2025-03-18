Seyi Tinubu: My father not after personal enrichment like others

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that his father is the only Nigerian president who is not interested in personal enrichment.

Speaking recently to a group of youths in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Seyi, who has been touring states for Ramadan fast-breaking events, said his family has faced constant criticism, yet his father remains committed to Nigeria’s progress.

“It was never about politics, but they keep coming for me, my family, and your father, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in Nigeria’s history,” he said.

According to him, his father is “the only president that has kept young people at home, the only president who considers the youth, the only president who created a platform for young people to thrive, the only president who built an economy that benefits everyone, and the only president who is not trying to enrich his own pocket.”

His remarks come amid fresh criticisms from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who recently accused Tinubu’s administration of corruption.

In his book Nigeria: Past and Future, released to mark his 88th birthday, Obasanjo described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road project as a conduit for embezzlement.

He also condemned the government’s decision to spend N21 billion on a new official residence for Vice President Kashim Shettima, calling it a wasteful and misplaced priority.

Obasanjo lamented that most Nigerian leaders enrich themselves while the country remains underdeveloped, citing examples of former governors who allegedly cleared their massive debts within two years in office without legitimate business operations.

He also accused some leaders of deception, questionable contracts and reckless borrowings, insisting that such actions prove them unfit for office.