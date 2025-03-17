Seyi Tinubu: My father is the only president not trying to enrich himself

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, says his father is the only president who is not interested in enriching himself.

He said this while recently addressing a group of youths in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Seyi, who has been embarking on a tour of states to break Ramadan fast, said different persons have been attacking his family but despite this, his father remains resolute in making Nigeria a better place.

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

“He is the only president that has kept your people at home, the only president that considers youths, the only president that created a platform for young people to fly.

“The only president that created an economy that has benefitted everybody, the only president that is not trying to enrich his own pocket.”

His comment comes after ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo labeled the Tinubu administration as corrupt.

In “Nigeria: Past and Future”, one of the books released in commemoration of his 88th birthday, Obasanjo described the Lagos-Calabar Super highway as a conduit designed to steal public funds.

Obasanjo said it appears that the game of short-changing Nigerians would continue because “Everything is said to be transactional and the slogan is ‘It is my turn to chop.’’’

He also tackled the government for for spending N21bn on a new official residence for Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The former President said the majority of those who have been opportune to hold leadership positions in Nigeria are all out to corruptly enrich themselves while the nation continues to wallow in abject poverty and condemnable underdevelopment.

He said “How do you explain the situation of a chief executive, a governor, whose business was owing the banks billions of naira and millions of dollars before becoming a governor and within two years of becoming governor, without his company doing any business, he paid all that his businesses owed the banks.

“You are left to guess where the money came from. Having got away with that in the first term, he consigned to himself almost half of the state resources in the second term. He was a typical example of the goings-on at that level almost universally in the country with only a few exceptions.

“State resources are captured and appropriated to themselves with a pittance to staff and associates to close the mouths of those that could blow the whistle or raise alarm against them while in office and when they are out of office.’

“The ones that are criminally ridiculous are the chief executives that deceive, lie and try to cover up on the realities and truth of action and inaction on contract awards, agreements, treaties, borrowings and forward sales of national assets. Such chief executives are unfit for the job they find themselves in.

“Typical examples of waste, corruption and misplaced priority are the murky Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on which the President had turned deaf ears to protests and the new Vice-President’s official residence built at a cost of N21bn in the time of economic hardship to showcase the administration hitting the ground running and to show the importance of the office of the Vice-President. What small minds!”