Seyi Tinubu intensifies Ramadan visits to states

The recent visits by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to influential Northern leaders and politicians have raised the tempo of political discussions as Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 elections.

While these visits have been described as Ramadan outreach and the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement initiative, many observers see them as a calculated political move to strengthen his father’s presence in the North, where some resistance to the latter’s re-election bid is emerging.

Seyi has visited key northern states where President Tinubu’s electoral prospects seem uncertain. Within days, he met with former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Niger State and immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna. He also caused a stir in Kano, hosting an iftar (breaking of fast) that drew political figures from both the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Seyi’s latest port of call was Sokoto, where he arrived yesterday alongside the the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

During the visit, Seyi expressed his commitment to youth development in Sokoto, pledging that his foundation would continue to support initiatives across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, in his remarks, described the visit as a testament to the administration’s dedication to youth empowerment.

He praised Seyi Tinubu, who is the founder of the Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment Initiative, for his contributions to politics and economic development, calling on him to extend his programs to Sokoto’s young population.

He also commended Seyi for his philanthropic gestures during Ramadan, especially towards the less privileged.

His visit to the North West included meetings with Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf; Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani; the influential Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi; and the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli. He also engaged with prominent business figures, religious leaders and traditional rulers.

Voyage to mend fences?

President Tinubu’s administration has recently faced criticism from some notable Northern politicians who have expressed dissatisfaction with some of his policies. Among the vocal critics are former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Professor Usman Yusuf, a Katsina-born former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

These voices, coupled with growing discontent from some Northern political groups, are said to have raised concerns in Tinubu’s camp. The North delivered over five million of the over eight million votes Tinubu secured in the 2023 election, making it a crucial battleground for 2027.

Political analysts view Seyi’s visits as a strategic attempt to mend relationships and solidify support. Some believe these visits also signal the growing influence he wields within his father’s administration.

A rising political force?

As the son of Bola Ahmed Tinubu—often regarded as Nigeria’s “Political Jagaban”—Seyi appears unwilling to merely bask in the privileges of being the president’s son. Following the recent Ramadan visits, comparisons emerged on social media with the late Ibrahim Abacha, the influential son of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Reports suggest that he has played a significant role in key appointments within the administration and has become a major force in political maneuvering behind the scenes.

A recent controversy surrounding a guard of honour held for him during a visit to the Community Auxiliary Development for Effective Transformation Network (CADETN) highlighted his rising stature. A viral video showing Seyi inspecting a guard of honour drew public backlash, with former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar calling for an investigation, describing the event as an “anomaly” and a “Serious breach of military tradition.”

In response, CADETN Corps Commander, Josh Fatoye, clarified that the gesture was not exclusive to Seyi and was extended to other dignitaries at the event.

Before the CADETN episode, Seyi’s presence at some Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings had sparked controversy, as he held no official government position. The backlash prompted President Tinubu to issue a public directive barring Seyi and other family members from attending FEC meetings.

In a video statement, the president expressed concern over unauthorised access to the council chambers, even highlighting his son’s presence, stating, “That is not acceptable.”

Despite the directive, Seyi’s influence appears undiminished. He has remained active in philanthropic activities, including substantial donations for flood victims and sports initiatives.

Last year, during a visit to Borno State, following severe flooding that displaced millions in Maiduguri, Seyi announced a N500 million donation, a gesture praised by Governor Babagana Zulum.

A future in politics?

Seyi Tinubu is widely seen as a potential political force beyond his father’s presidency. Some believe he could emerge as a future governor of Lagos State, although skeptics warn that such a move could destabilise the ruling APC.

His recent trips to the North, framed as Ramadan outreach and empowerment initiatives, are also being interpreted within the context of 2027 political calculations.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mohammed Abeni believes Seyi’s activities have his father’s full backing.

“Though we don’t know President Tinubu’s exact plans, Seyi cannot be making these moves without his father’s consent, especially with 2027 in view,” Abeni told Daily Trust.

He further argued that the administration appears to be strategically weakening opposition parties.

“You will notice that almost every opposition party is in crisis. A one-party state is not healthy for our democracy,” he added.

Abeni, who was involved in the struggle for the June 12 mandate alongside President Tinubu, expressed disappointment in Nigeria’s current political trajectory.

Consolidating the Tinubu political dynasty?

Professor Hassan Saliu, the National President of the Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA), noted that Seyi’s political activities reflect his father’s well-established political machinery.

“He is working to consolidate his father’s hold on power. There is no way to separate politics from these visits,” Saliu told Daily Trust.

He suggested that Seyi might be acting as an intermediary to mend fences between President Tinubu and northern interest groups. Additionally, he noted that Seyi’s actions could be laying the groundwork for his own political future, whether as a Lagos State gubernatorial candidate or for a higher office in Nigeria.

“We have seen similar cases before. The late MKO Abiola’s son, Kola, was actively involved in his father’s political campaign and post-annulment struggles. Had Abiola not been assassinated, Kola’s political trajectory might have been different,” he observed.

Dr Mohammed Alada, a former Head of Political Science at the University of Ilorin, also believes Seyi’s visits serve both short- and long-term political objectives.

“By leveraging his father’s presidency, he is gauging public sentiment and seeking acceptance,” Alada said in a chat with our correspondent.

He noted that many government officials and political actors recognize Seyi’s influence and seek to align with him for political advantage.

“We cannot ignore the fact that Seyi has fully entered the political space and preparations for 2027 have begun. His actions are carefully calculated,” he added.

Alada also suggested that the Tinubu administration is positioning itself for a seamless re-election bid.

Meanwhile, opposition efforts to form a coalition against Tinubu remain uncertain. Alada believes the absence of a unifying figure among opposition leaders could weaken their chances in 2027.

A strategy to strengthen northern support?

On his part, Dr Muhammed Idris Danjuma, a political scientist at Kwara State University, sees Seyi’s Northern engagements as part of the APC’s broader strategy to strengthen support in the region.

“There were concerns about Tinubu’s Muslim identity in the North. Seyi’s outreach efforts could be aimed at dispelling those narratives and reinforcing the party’s standing,” Danjuma said.

He emphasised that given the North’s significant voting power, these engagements could play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape ahead of 2027.

Some analysts concluded that Seyi Tinubu’s recent activities suggest he is not just playing the role of the president’s son but actively carving out a political identity of his own. Whether his influence will translate into an official political role remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: his moves are being closely watched and their impact on 2027 could be significant.