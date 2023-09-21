Seyi Tinubu ‘donates N15m’ to Mohbad’s son

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N15 Million to assist Liam Aloba, son of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji…

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N15 Million to assist Liam Aloba, son of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji also known as Mohbad.

In a post on Thursday on X, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed that the President’s son has offered his support to Mohbad’s son.

Sharing a photo of the transaction receipt, Dada wrote: “The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you ST.”

See the receipt below:

MohBad has been trending since he died controversially last Tuesday and was buried the next day.

The sudden burial raised suspicions among many due to the fact that the singer was not a Muslim.

Naira Marley and music promoter Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, were accused of complicity in the incident, but they have denied the allegation, describing the deceased as their friend and brother.

Several television and radio stations have banned airing of materials from the Marlian Music label.

