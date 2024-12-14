Seyi Tinubu builds e-library for young lawmakers 

The Young Parliamentarians Forum received a major boost on Friday as President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, donated an e-library and co-working space to the group.

The Forum, led by Hon. Lamiju Akala, is recognised by the United Nations, and made up of young members under 40-years-old, who meet to develop ideas and interface with young people interested in the day-to-day activities of the National Assembly.

The donation is Tinubu’s fulfillment of his promise to his friends, The Young Parliamentarians Forum, to support their aspirations and lofty ideas as budding lawmakers.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who commissioned a state-of-the-art facility, a storey building on Mississippi Street, Abuja, which houses The Congrès, said, “This innovative space aims to provide an enabling environment where young people can strategise, discuss national progress, and contribute to youth-oriented legislation.”

Echoing similar sentiments, the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, also lauded the initiative.

According to him, this development is expected to have a positive impact on youth engagement and representation in Nigeria’s parliament.

Gbajabiamila said, “I wish this happened during my time as it is a good environment for young legislators to meet and deliberate on issues bothering nation building.

“I commend Mr. Seyi Tinubu for initiating this laudable project as it will further enhance the legislative process for young parliamentarians. The building houses an e-library, a physical library and co-working space for all young parliamentarians.”

Also at the commissioning was the duo of Mr. Tope Adekoya CEO 7-Fifteen Capital Ltd and Co-Chair, The 7-Fifteen Foundation, and Mrs. Adesuwa Belo-Osagie, Co-CEO 7-Fifteen Capital Ltd and Co-Founder The 7-Fifteen Foundation, who developed the Congress building for young parliamentarians, amongst a host of others.