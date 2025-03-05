Seyi Tinubu breaks fast with APC, NNPP members in Kano

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, joined Kano residents and political leaders for Iftar on the third day of Ramadan, launching a feeding programme for the less privileged.
The event, held at Al-Furqan Mosque in Kano, was part of his Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) initiative, which supports vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.
Before the Iftar, Seyi Tinubu visited business magnate, Aminu Dantata to discuss social and developmental issues. He also met with Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in what many see as a strategic political engagement.
In a rare show of unity, the Iftar brought together members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), including NNPP Chairman in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa and key political stakeholders.
Speaking at the feeding programme’s launch, Seyi Tinubu stressed the importance of community service, particularly during Ramadan, reaffirming his commitment to social welfare and national unity.
