‘Sexual harassment’: What I discussed with Akpabio – Natasha’s husband

Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, husband of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has weighed into the dispute between Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his wife.
The dispute which started over a disagreement in the Senate has snowball into a messy affair following Natasha’s allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President.
Natasha who is on suspension and referred to the Senate Ethics Committee, alleged, during a television interview, that Akpabio refused to take her motion for the Ajaokuta Steel Complex because she rejected his sexual advances.
During a briefing, Akpabio’s wife had defended her husband, describing him as a disciplined man and hinted at a legal action against Natasha.
In a statement on Saturday, Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, said his wife, Natasha, had confided in him that Akpabio made sexual advances at her
According to him, he personally met Akpabio to stop harassing his wife sexually.
He added that despite an agreement by Akpabio to respect his wife, the issue had persisted.
“I personally met with the Senate President and respectfully urged him to extend the courtesy and respect my wife deserves, while also honoring the friendship between us. We reached an understanding and agreed to resolve the issue amicably,” the statement reads.
“However, despite this agreement, my wife continues to express concerns about the harassment she has endured from the Senate President.
“I have unwavering faith in my wife’s loyalty and am fully committed to our marriage, which is grounded in love, compassion, and mutual respect.
“I would never trade her for anything, as she is the greatest joy of my life.
“I now respectfully urge the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate President to treat my beloved wife with the respect and dignity she truly deserves while the relevant authorities and the court determine the underlying issues.”
