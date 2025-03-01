‘Sexual harassment’: I have concrete evidence against Akpabio –Natasha

Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, says she has concrete evidence to prove her allegation of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha, who spoke through her lawyer, Victor Giwa (Esq), stated this in response to the comment made by Akpabio’s wife, Unoma.

Akpabio’s wife had in a briefing on Friday described her husband as a disciplined man and hinted at a legal action against Natasha.

SPONSOR AD

However, in a reply on Saturday, Giwa asked her to stay out of the dispute to enable Akpabio defend himself as his client has “concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations.”

He advised Mrs Akpabio that “you leave the defence of the allegations for the Senate President to maintain you sanity and that of your family.”

He maintained that his client is a human and women rights activist, known for her defence, protection and advocacy for the protection of the rights of women in Nigeria.

“Our client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the senate president, and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances.

“While she has tolerated all the harassment from the senate president, she was constrained to reveal the unfortunate torture and victimisation which she has been going through in the red chambers under the hand of the senate president.

“Consequently, we would like to state that the allegations of our client are personal to the senate president, and our client believes the senate president has the capacity to defend himself and refute any of these allegations against him.

“Our client remains resolute to the defence of Nigerian women and as a family woman, she will continue to maintain our common heritage and family values.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had sued Akpabio and his aide, Mfon Patrick, demanding N100.3bn for defamation allegations after the controversy trailing the change of her seating arrangement in the senate chambers.

The senator representing Kogi-North Senatorial District, who is on suspension and referred to the Senate Ethics Committee, alleged, during a television interview, that Senator Akpabio refused to take her motion for the Ajaokuta Steel Complex because she rejected his sexual advances.