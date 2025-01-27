Sexual harassment: FUOYE raises panel to probe VC

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, has set up a nine-man committee to investigate alleged sexual harassment against the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina.

A recorded audio tape had followed an allegation that the vice chancellor sexually harassed Engr. Mrs Folashade Adebayo, a deputy director of Works at the university.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mufutau Ibrahim, in a press statement after the meeting on Friday, January 25, said after extensive discussion on the issue, council set up a committee to investigate the allegations and get to the root of the matter.

According to him, the committee has three weeks to submit its report with six terms of reference; “To investigate the source of the viral audio recordings, alleging the immoral moves by the vice chancellor and the purchase of the positions of bursar and registrar, among others.

The council also urged the university community and the general public to remain calm as it is determined to do justice to the matter.