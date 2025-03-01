A civil society organisation, Concerned Nigerians has said the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was a distraction to the National Assembly.
In a statement on Saturday, Secretary of the group, Lawal Muhammad, urged Nigerians to focus on national development and not be distracted by what they termed “attention-seeking theatrics.”
The allegation of sexual harassment made by the Kogi Central Senator on the Morning Show aired on Arise television has continued to generate reactions across the country.
But the group condemned Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan over her recent allegations against Akpabio, describing it as a calculated attempt to blackmail and tarnish his reputation.
The group alleged that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has a history of using false accusations and emotional manipulation to achieve personal gains.
It referenced past incidents, including legal documents from court proceedings that allegedly detailed how she “coerced and blackmailed her current partner into marriage.”
The statement said: “We are not surprised by her latest antics. This is her usual pattern—using baseless claims to gain public sympathy and discredit others.
“The public should disregard her fabrications against the Senate President.”
