Seven-year-old boy killed as fire razes buildings in Lagos

A seven-year-old boy has been recovered dead from one of the two bungalows gutted by fire in the Ketu area of Lagos. It was learnt…

A seven-year-old boy has been recovered dead from one of the two bungalows gutted by fire in the Ketu area of Lagos.

It was learnt that the inferno, which also destroyed property, was one of the 15 incidences of Fire outbreak the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded to on Thursday.

Fire also gutted Leisure Mall on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street in the Surulere area of the state, but was quickly put out by the Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle fire crews of the agency to forestall a disaster.

“The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained while it was however confined to the first floor by the right wing of the mall where it originated from.

Many injured as ‘soldiers’ set Ogun Police Station on fire

NMDPRA warns filling stations over rising fire outbreaks

“The Federal Fire Service, Ojuelegba Station was also in attendance and no injury or death recorded,” the state fire service director, Adeseye Margaret, said in a statement.

She added, “However, an earlier fire outbreak that engulfed a residential building at 19, Adekanbi Street, off Alli Street, Mile 12, Ketu, Lagos involved two bungalow structures.

“Due to delay in distress call, the raging fire has caused severe damage to the buildings and a male child of about seven years old was recovered from the building and suspected dead before the spread of the fire was confined and eventually subdued.

“Both operations have been concluded amid 15 Emergencies recorded between 08:00 hours and the time of this release.”