Abuja: How Serving Naval officer killed man, stole his Prado Jeep

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has arrested a Nigerian Navy personnel, Abdul Rasheed Muhammad, for the murder of Aminu, the son of former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim (retd).

CP Benneth Igweh, FCT police commissioner, while parading the suspect on Wednesday in Abuja, said Muhammad killed Aminu and stole his car two weeks ago.

According to Igweh, the car has been recovered.

“About two weeks ago, Aminu Ibrahim, the son of Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim (retd), a former Chief of Naval Staff, was robbed and killed in the Maitama area of Abuja, and his Prado SUV was taken.

“I want to inform you that Abdul Rasheed Muhammad, a serving Nigerian Navy personnel, committed the murder. He has confessed to the crime, and we have recovered the Prado Jeep,” he said.

In a chat with newsmen, Muhammad said he is a seaman in the Navy deployed to the former Chief of Naval Staff’s residence.

He said, “I work at the house. He wanted to go out at night, around 11:30. He said he needed security.

“So, I followed him with my gun. Along the way, he stopped to check his ATM, as if he was going to buy something.

“I thought maybe I was going to escort him to a market or somewhere. Then, when I came out through the other door, I shot him, took the car, and left. I’m a guard and a seaman in the Navy. He did not do anything to me; I killed him to steal his car.”