Service chiefs vow maximum force against terrorists, bandits

COAS Lagbaja vows to run discipline-driven army

Oil theft won’t thrive under my watch, says naval chief

Terrorists in disarray – Ex-army chief

The service chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday took over the mantle of leadership with the resolve to use maximum force against terrorists, bandits and other enemies of state.

Those who took over include the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

We’ll use full force against bandits, terrorists – CDS

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Christopher Musa, assured that that troops of the Nigerian military would go out in full force against marauding bandits, terrorists and other adversaries disturbing the peace of the country.

Musa said this at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja when he officially took over from General Lucky Irabor (retd), adding that the determination of the military to secure the country should not be in doubt by anybody.

“As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we will continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquility in our country. We assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the armed forces of Nigeria are up and doing. We are highly professional and we are going to be there for them.

“Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria. Anybody, especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists, anyone who thinks otherwise, should be ready to face the music.

“The Nigerian armed forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the citizenry. That I will assure you,” he said.

The defence chief pledged that he would not take the issues of welfare of the frontline troops and entire personnel for granted, saying such would enable the military get the best from them.

Speaking earlier, the former CDS, Gen Irabor, urged Musa to ensure that the value and professional standards of the military was retained.

He said, “I am handing over to an officer who is tested, and by all standards, a model for the armed forces. I appreciate the president for finding Major-General Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained. Quite a lot has been achieved and looking at the mood of the armed forces that will help you and your team of service chiefs to ensure that the professional standard of the armed forces is retained.”

Also speaking after taking over, the new Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja, promised to run an army that would be driven by discipline and professionalism.

He also pledged that he would ensure he built on the achievements of his successor, Liuetenant-General Faruk Yahaya, particularly in making sure that terrorists continue to surrender in droves as usual.

Lagbaja, the 23rd Chief of Army Staff said this at Army Headquarters in Abuja during the handover ceremony.

Addressing a mammoth group of senior military officers and heads of various departments within the army, the new COAS explained that the army has witnessed unprecedented prudent management of resources and procurement of military hardware under his predecessor.

He urged those who are disengaging from service not to deny the Nigerian Army the opportunity to tap into their experiences whenever the need calls for it.

He said following the leadership style of Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya, repentant terrorists have been surrendering in droves like never before.

Lagabja thanked the former COAS for mentorship and empowering his military career.

The COAS, who promised to improve on the legacies of his predecessors of a proficient and professional Nigerian Army, said hard work would be rewarded under his watch.

Earlier, the former Chief of Army Staff, Yahaya, said he was leaving the Nigerian Army better than he met it.

Yahaya added that the Nigerian Army made remarkable successes in the fight against insecurity under his watch.

Oil theft will be a past issue under my watch, Naval Chief vows

The new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, on his part, said he would tackle the issue of oil theft and other security challenges attached with maritime domain headlong, adding that illegal refining of crude oil products would be a thing of the past.

Ogalla, who stated this at Naval Headquarters, Abuja when he formally took over the leadership of the Nigerian Navy from his predecessor, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (retd), admitted that the country had continually faced threats in the maritime sector.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the naval chief’s pledge was coming a week after the prominent Niger-Delta leader and former agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, alleged that the bulk cases of oil theft recorded in the oil-rich region are traceable to the Nigerian Army and Navy.

Speaking at the well-attended ceremony, Ogalla listed crude oil theft, prevalence of illegal refineries, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; piracy, sea robbery, piracy, various forms of trafficking as some of the threats the personnel combat on a daily basis.

He stressed that he would deal decisively with oil thieves sabotaging the country’s economy, promising to improve the capacity of his men in order to enhance their capabilities to wage war against piracy and sea robbery.

On his part, the former CNS, Gambo, said that under him, the service evolved more stringent operations concepts and strategies to tackle the devastating impacts of piracy, sea robbery, the proliferation of illegal refineries, brazen crude oil theft and destruction of critical oil and gas infrastructure, among others.

Shelve evil intention against Nigeria now, Intelligence Chief warns criminals

On his part, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye, warned criminals and those that have intention to plot evil against the country to shelve the idea with immediate effect.

The spy chief said intelligence gathering would be strengthened in such a way that anyone with evil intention, particularly adversaries like bandits, terrorists and other criminals would not have their way.

Major-General Undiandeye, who made this vow in Abuja when he formally took over from the immediate past CDI, Major-General Samuel Adebayo, told officers of the intelligence community that there was no room or excuse for any failure under the present president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Bola Tinubu.

According to him, with the resources the intelligence agency and the security sector are being provided, it is imperative they do all they could to ensure Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed.

On his part, the erstwhile CDI said he was happy and believed that he was leaving the agency in the hand of a capable officer.

