Serie A: Victor Osimhen breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has become Serie A’s jump-king after setting a new record during Napoli’s brilliant 3-0 win away to Spezia on Sunday.

The Nigerian International achieved the feat when netting his first goal – Napoli’s second of the day – against the Little Eagles at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

After a goalless first half, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia handed Napoli the advantage from the penalty spot before Osimhen added the game’s second in the 68th minute with a stunning effort.

Osimhen, with that jump, according to Corriere dello Sport, climbed to a height of 2.58 metres – a mark typical of elite NBA stars.

In doing that, Osimhen set a new Italian Serie A record, rubbing off the previous 2.56 metres mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus against Sampdoria in 2019.

It is also a new personal career high for Osimhen whose previous mark was at 2.52m set against Torino at the Diego Maradona Stadium last season.

The world record of 2.62m set by Ugandan defender Bevis Mugabi in the Scottish Championship in January 2021, however, remains intact.

Osimhen currently leads the Serie A goal chart with 16 goals.