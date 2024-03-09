✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Serie A: Inter beat Bologna to extend lead to 18 points

Inter Milan took another step towards a 20th Serie A title on Saturday with a 1-0 win at in-form Bologna which extended their massive league…

FILE PHOTO: Inter Milan’s Argentine forward #10 Lautaro Martinez (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) Stadium in Milan on January 6, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Yann Bisseck headed home the only goal of a tight contest in the 37th minute at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as Inter geared up for Wednesday’s Champions League decider with Atletico Madrid in positive fashion.

Germany defender Bisseck’s second goal of the season extended Inter’s all-competitions winning streak since the turn of the year to 13 matches and emphasised how the league crown is more a matter of when rather than if.

“This is one of the most difficult places to play… beating Bologna is not easy. We gave everything,” said Nicolo Barella to DAZN.

“Who knows how soon we can win it (the league), it depends on the other teams. It’s difficult for those chasing us, let’s hope it stays difficult for them.”

Second-placed Juventus can cut the yawning gap between themselves and Inter when they host Atalanta on Sunday.

However, with the title race effectively done and dusted it will be Atalanta with more to play for as they battle Bologna, in fourth, for a spot in next season’s revamped Champions League.

Defeat for Bologna snapped a six-match winning streak and left an opening for the other teams aiming for the top four.

Atalanta are five points off Bologna in sixth while Roma will move to within one point of Thiago Motta’s team with a win at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Bologna have been the season’s surprise package and were unbeaten in two league and cup matches against Inter before Saturday’s fixture.

