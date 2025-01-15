SERHA advocates federal partnership to boost South-East progress

The South-East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has called on political leaders in the region to embrace collaboration with the federal government as a pathway to greater development and prosperity.

At an empowerment event held in Owerri, Imo State, the group urged South-East politicians to set aside opposition politics and work with President Bola Tinubu’s administration to bring tangible benefits to the region.

Speaking at the event, SERHA Coordinator Belusochukwu Enwere emphasized that aligning with the federal government would accelerate the delivery of democratic dividends. He encouraged political leaders in the South-East to prioritize unity and cooperation for the region’s growth.

“We call on political leaders of South-East extraction to provide guidance and support to rally around the administration of President Bola Tinubu for effective leadership in the country,” Enwere said.

He also praised the economic policies introduced by the Tinubu administration, highlighting reforms such as local government autonomy and tax restructuring. According to Enwere, these measures are designed to promote grassroots development and ease the burden on businesses, ultimately fostering long-term economic prosperity.

Discussing SERHA’s empowerment program, Enwere explained its alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to connect citizens to government policies and deliver developmental benefits.

“The first phase of the empowerment program provided financial support as follows: 100 SMEs received ₦200,000 each; another 100 individuals received ₦100,000 each; 200 SMEs were given ₦50,000 each; and 500 indigent families received ₦20,000 each,” Enwere stated.

The program also included the distribution of tools such as sewing machines, grinding machines, and other business equipment to skilled individuals. Beneficiaries received food items like bags of rice to further support their livelihoods.

“Our goal is to empower thousands of youths and women across the South-East region. Women and youth are the bedrock and drivers of sustainable development in any society,” Enwere added. As the National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), he reiterated SERHA’s commitment to empowering communities and fostering sustainable growth.

In a keynote speech at the event, Professor Frank Aneto of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, spoke on the theme *“Empowering South-East Nigeria for Economic Emancipation and Prosperity.”* He emphasized that youth empowerment and political alignment are key to unlocking the South-East’s economic potential.

The event underscored SERHA’s mission to bridge the gap between the South-East and the federal government, while driving empowerment initiatives to boost the region’s development.