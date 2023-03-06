Sergeant dies at ex-Ogun CP’s residence

A Police Sergeant reportedly lost his life inside the residence of the former Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole, at the weekend. The…

A Police Sergeant reportedly lost his life inside the residence of the former Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole, at the weekend.

The deceased identified as Sgt Gbenga Onakomaya, died Saturday at Bankole’s house located at Kemta Housing Estate, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the cop, who was on guard duty at the former Commissioner of Police’s house, slept but could not wake up in the morning.

He was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

Soldier guns down colleagues, kills self in Sokoto

Many injured as ‘soldiers’ set Ogun Police Station on fire

A source said the remains of the cop had been deposited at the mortuary of the FMC.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, describing it as a “natural death.”

“A police officer went on duty, he slept and he couldn’t wake up in the morning.

“It is a case of sudden and unnatural death. It is not something that is beyond the ordinary. It is not something that has not happened before. Anybody can be sick and die anywhere, even in your house,” he said.

Bankole was transferred from the Ogun State police command and was replaced by former Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, barely a month ago.