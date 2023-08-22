Serena Williams welcomes second daughter

Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a daughter on Tuesday. The female tennis legend’s latest addition has been named Adira River. Alexis…

Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a daughter on Tuesday.

The female tennis legend’s latest addition has been named Adira River.

Alexis Ohanian, Serena’s husband, made the news public via his X handle.

According to Alexis, both daughter and mother are fine, and Olympia, the first daughter has been “introduced” to the newborn.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Alexis started. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful.

“@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.

“Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Serena also revealed the birth via a picture posted on her Instagram page with the baby’s name as tag.

The latest addition comes almost a year after 41-year-old Serena announced she was quitting tennis to “grow” her family.

Serena, who won a record-equalling 23 Grand Slam singles title winner, got married in 2017.

