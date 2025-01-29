SERBIA: Prime minister resigns after anti-corruption protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced on Tuesday that he was resigning, following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

“My irrevocable decision is to resign from the position of prime minister,” said Vucevic during a press conference in Belgrade.

“I had a long meeting with the president of Serbia this morning. We talked about this. We talked about everything, and he accepted my arguments,” he added.

“So in order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision.”

The Balkan country has been rocked by regular protests since a deadly disaster at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad killed 15 people following extensive renovations at the facility.

