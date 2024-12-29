SERAP to Tinubu: Publish your assets, encourage Shettima, others to do same

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to request the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to publish his assets.

The organisation also called on the President to encourage Vice-President Kashim Shettima; ministers; leadership of the National Assembly; state governors; and chairmen of Nigeria’s 774 local governments to also request the CCB to publish their assets.

During his first Presidential Media Chat last Monday, President Tinubu reportedly said, “I will consider asking the CCB to release my assets.”

SPONSOR AD

In a letter dated December 28, 2024, and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said: “We welcome your reported decision to consider asking the CCB to publish your assets as a significant development, and a signal of your intent, willingness, and commitment to show leadership on this important matter of public interest.”

Sule Lamido: Tinubu not telling Nigerians the truth

Tinubu doesn’t interfere in our operations –NNPCL

SERAP said, “But your ‘consideration’ would ‘carry more weight’ if you were to promptly translate the intent into action by asking the CCB to publish your assets and encouraging your Vice-President, ministers, leadership of the National Assembly and state governors, as well as the chairmen of local governments to do the same.”

According to SERAP, “Secrecy in the assets declared by high-ranking public officials to the CCB continues to facilitate corruption at all levels of government, especially in the country’s 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and federal ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs], as well as local governments.”

SERAP also said, “Secrecy in asset declaration forms also provides the biggest opportunities for the abuse of public money for private gain. Acting as recommended would reduce the opportunities for corruption at all levels of government.”

The letter read in part: “However, transparency and accountability in the states and local governments won’t happen without you pushing for the immediate and effective implementation of the Supreme Court decision of 11 July 2024, stopping state governors from taking over local government funds.

“Asking the CCB to publish your assets and encouraging your Vice-President, ministers, the leadership of the National Assembly and state governors, as well as the chairmen of local governments to also ask the CCB to publish their assets would promote and ensure public trust, transparency and accountability.”