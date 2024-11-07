SERAP to Court: DSS officials used fake names, raided our office in unmarked vehicles

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Thursday told a Federal Capital Territory High Court that the officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), who invaded its Abuja office used fake names and came in two unmarked vehicles.

SERAP had in September alleged that the DSS invaded its Abuja office, following the organisation’s letter calling on President Bola Tinubu to probe allegations of corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and to reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol.

The DSS then issued a statement claiming that the visit to SERAP’s office was “a routine investigation” and two of its officials subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against SERAP, claiming over N5 billion in damages.

SPONSOR AD

Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) in the statement of defence and statement on oath filed on behalf of SERAP told the court that “one DSS official who came to SERAP’s Abuja office disguised as ‘Sarah David’ to conceal their real identities, in furtherance of the agency’s bad faith and sinister motives.”

The senior lawyers also told the court that “the DSS has no operational habit or practice of engaging with officials of NGOs, whether to establish a relationship with new leadership or for any social purpose whatsoever, and whether in the Federal Capital Territory or elsewhere.”

The suit, which came up before Justice Yusuf Halilu, was adjourned to November 29, 2024 for further hearing.

SERAP’s statement of defence and statement on oath, read in part: “SERAP vehemently denies the claims by the DSS and its officials and at the trial shall urge the court to dismiss the claims in their entirety for being frivolous and vexatious, with substantial costs in favour of SERAP.

“One of the two DSS officials who entered SERAP’s office signed the visitor’s book as “Sarah David” and not “Sarah John” as constituted in this suit. A photocopy of the extract from the visitor’s book showing that the official hid her true identity when she entered SERAP’s premises is hereby pleaded and shall be relied upon during trial.

“The DSS stormed SERAP’s office demanding to see its management staff, demanding official documents in addition to interrogating and questioning its front desk officer.

“SERAP shall during the trial of this suit challenge the competence of this suit on various grounds of law.

“The statement published by SERAP was directed to the DSS as Nigeria’s secret security agency which is notorious for various acts of harassment and intimidation of innocent citizens over the years, and not the DSS officials as claimed.

“Upon arrival at SERAP’s office, one DSS official parked her private car on the premises of SERAP in company of two unmarked vehicles occupied by some operatives of the DSS.

“The DSS is not known to make social friends of NGOs dedicated to the promotion of human rights and accountability in Nigeria.

“There is no new leadership in SERAP and that the normal practice for public institutions and law enforcement agencies including the DSS, when inviting NGOs to a meeting is to send letters of invitation to such organisations for record purposes.

“On 17th September 2024, the DSS had, through its Solicitor, Dr Alex Izinyon SAN, written to SERAP in respect of this matter in which they stated that the publication of SERAP complained of in this suit was made of and concerning the DSS, and not the two DSS officials.”