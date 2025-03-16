SERAP sues Akpabio over Natasha’s suspension

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the failure to reverse the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

SERAP alleged that the suspension was based solely on the peaceful exercise of Natasha’s right to freedom of expression.

Akpabio is sued for himself and on behalf of all members of the Senate.

The Senate recently suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, after she reportedly “spoke without permission” and “refused her new seat in the Senate chamber.”

Her salary and allowances have also been withheld for the duration of the suspension, and she has been barred from identifying herself as a senator.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/498/2025 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP sought: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio to rescind the unlawful suspension of Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, reinstate her, and fully restore all her legislative rights, entitlements, and privileges.”

It also sought: “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Senate from further suspending or taking any disciplinary action against Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan solely for the peaceful exercise of her fundamental human rights.

“A declaration that the application of sections 6(1)(2) of the Senate Rules, the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended), to suspend Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan violates her human rights and deprives her constituents of their right to political participation.”

In the suit, SERAP argued that: “Granting this application would serve the public interest and promote respect for the rights of everyone in the National Assembly.”