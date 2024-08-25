SERAP asks govs to Disclose details of Chinese loans, liabilities, repayments, others

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Nigeria’s 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike,…

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Nigeria’s 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike, to disclose details of any Chinese loans, liabilities, and other external borrowing obtained, and guaranteed by the Federal Government as well the terms and conditions for any such borrowing including the provisions on collateral.

SERAP urged them to “provide details of the repayment obligations regarding any Chinese loans, liabilities and other external borrowing obtained and guaranteed by the Federal Government, the interest rates on the loans, and any defaults, debt restructurings, and debt exposure to China and other creditors.”

SERAP also urged them to “clarify any investment agreements with Chinese companies and repayment histories of any loans, liabilities and facilities obtained from China and other external creditors and guaranteed by the Federal Government.”

In the letters dated 24 August 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “We are concerned that your state and the FCT may have failed to efficiently manage your debt obligations, especially your external debt and investment obligations, as guaranteed by the Federal Government.

“The failure to uphold your obligations is contrary to Section 6 of the Debt Management Office Establishment (Etc), Act, and creates financial risks and other exposure to Nigeria with respect to these Chinese loans, liabilities and other external borrowing.

“These Chinese loans, liabilities and other external borrowing by your state and the FCT may not have been used for the purposes for which they have been obtained and terms and conditions guaranteed by the Federal Government.”