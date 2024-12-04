✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Septuagenarian docked over N1.2m land scam

A 72-year-old man, Ajao Ajadi, on Tuesday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for allegedly obtaining N1.2 million under the guise of selling land.

Ajadi, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in May, at Bare village, Ibadan.

Adegbite said the defendant obtained the money from one Mr Taye Tiamiyu, under the pretext of selling two plots of land to him but failed to do so.

The magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until January 29, 2025 for hearing. (NAN)

