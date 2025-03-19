Septuagenarian, brother in court for allegedly damaging land’s name plate

A septuagenarian, Lati Agboluaje and his brother, Ayomide Agboluaje, were on Tuesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for allegedly damaging a name plate on a plot of land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the name plate is used by landowners to demarcate their land to prevent trespass.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy and malicious damage to property, to which they pleaded not guilty.

SPONSOR AD

The prosecutor, Cpl. David Adepoju, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 8, 2024, at about 2 pm, at Ayekale area of Ibadan.

Adepoju alleged that the defendants maliciously damaged a name plate erected on a piece of land belonging to one Nurudeen Abiola.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kausarat Ayofe granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each and with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 6, for hearing. (NAN)