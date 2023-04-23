Seplat trains 271 teachers in Edo, Delta

Seplat Energy Ltd has trained 271 teachers in Edo and Delta states on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, otherwise known as the STEAM…

Seplat Energy Ltd has trained 271 teachers in Edo and Delta states on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, otherwise known as the STEAM model, under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the 271 teachers, made up of 260 teachers and 11 Chief Inspectors of Education, were trained for the 2022/2023 edition of the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme in its host communities.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates and awards to the teachers, Seplat Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu, said the programme provides teachers access to STEAM learning through workshops and a customised e-platform with a collection of STEAM resources that teachers can access on a free device provided by Seplat.

“The programme has been enormously impactful in touching over 25,000 students within the third year of deploying the programme. It has recorded a total of 634 beneficiaries, comprising 574 teachers and 60 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs).

She said Seplat has invested significantly in other educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes such as the PEARLS quiz competition to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Number 4, which promotes education for all.

On his part, Seplat’s Director, New Energy, Effiong Okon, commended the Edo and Delta state governments for providing a conducive business environment for the company.