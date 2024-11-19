✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
SENEGAL: Ruling party on track to get majority after poll

flag of senegal.svg
Media reported on Monday, citing provisional results, that Senegal’s ruling party was on track to win a large majority following weekend legislative elections.

According to estimates from various media in the West African country, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s Pastef party was projected to get from 119 to 131 seats in the 165-member parliament.

The Pastef party had emerged as the vote winner in most of the first polling stations giving their provisional results, according to media reports, beating the two main opposition parties.

Faye secured victory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption – raising hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.

But an opposition-led parliament hampered the government’s first months in power, prompting Faye to dissolve the chamber in September and call snap elections as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so.

 

