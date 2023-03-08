Senators-elect receive certificates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Abuja presented Certificates of Return (CoR) to senators-elect after the February 25 presidential and National…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Abuja presented Certificates of Return (CoR) to senators-elect after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The certificates were presented to the elected members of the 10th National Assembly at the National Collation Centre situated at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja by INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and some national commissioners.

Speaking to journalists at the event, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and senator-elect for Edo North Senatorial District in Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, said he has been the voice of the people, and that he will be part of the senate that legislates for the good people of Nigeria.

He said he will not work for the powerful but for the citizens by ensuring that Nigerians get value for their money.

Oshiomhole also said even the president-elect (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is not looking for a rubber stamp but a robust National Assembly.

Also, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator-elect for Delta North, Senator Ned Nwoko, said his focus would be improving the well-being of Nigeria, reduction in cost of borrowing, and addressing insecurity.

On his part, Senator Michael Bamidele, Ekiti Central (APC), said the 10th senators of the National Assembly would work together in the overriding interest of Nigeria; not for party or individual interests.

Also, APC Kogi West Senator-elect, Sunday Karimi, said the expectations of the people on the 10th Senate are high, promising that senators-elect, including him, would not disappoint Nigeria.