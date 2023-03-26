Senatorial Candidate petitions IGP over ‘plot to tamper with Tribunal evidence’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Borno Central in the last election, Hon. Mohammed Kumalia, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP)…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Borno Central in the last election, Hon. Mohammed Kumalia, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over alleged plot to tamper with evidence meant for the Tribunal.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Kumalia said following the outcome of the election which was allegedly dogged by irregularities, he has filed a Petition before the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Maiduguri as part of efforts to wrest his mandate from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate said he obtained a court order to inspect materials used for the elections, which includes the Ballot Boxes, used and unused ballot papers as well as obtain Certified True Copies of the result and collation sheets among others.

“While our team of lawyers were undertaking the inspection of materials on 22nd March 2023, our inspectors discovered some INEC Ad Hoc Staff sorting out and rearranging and counting ballot papers and stuffing them in different Ballot Boxes in respect of Mafa, Kala Balge and Dikwa Local Governments,” he said

Kumalia disclosed that his team of lawyers arrested some INEC staff and took them to the Bulumkutu Police Station together with the bundles of Ballot Papers that were thumb printing and the indelible ink they were using.

He said he was worried that the DPO in charge of the station released the suspects and INEC materials in collaboration with some INEC staff who he accused of trying to cover the plot and deny him justice at the Tribunal.

Kumalia who said he has a video evidence of the suspects when they were caught thumbprinting the ballot papers called on the IGP to direct the Borno State Commissioner of Police to arrest the two Ad-Hoc Staff of INEC that were caught thumbprinting and stuffing ballot boxes in respect of Mafa Local Government right inside the premises of INEC office in Maiduguri.

“To also Investigate the culpability of the INEC officials that caused the release of the suspects and also took back the ballot papers and indelible ink that were handed over to the police as exhibit among others.”

When contacted for his reaction, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Abba Liberty, said the issue was beyond him.

“I am not in a position to respond. I have restrictions to what I can respond to please. That is the nature of my work,” he said.