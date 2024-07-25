✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Senator Uba Sani Mourns Adam Liman Kila, Son Of Chief Of Staff

With total submission to the Will of Almighty Allah (SWT), Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has received the shocking news of the death of…

With total submission to the Will of Almighty Allah (SWT), Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has received the shocking news of the death of Adam Liman Kila who was the beloved son of the Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor, Alhaji Sani Liman Kila MFR.

A statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sani said Adam, also fondly called “Amir” was an intelligent, charismatic,energetic and respectful young boy who was well-loved by his friends,teachers,siblings and parents.

On behalf of the people of Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has extended his deepest condolences to the entire family and has called for prayers from well-meaning Nigerians during this extremely difficult time.

May Allah (SWT) grant young Adam Jannat-ul-Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings.

