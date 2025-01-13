Senator Sumaila returns 59 children intercepted to Kano

At least 59 children intercepted by the police on suspicion of trafficking have been returned to Kano State, following the intervention of Senator Kawu Sumaila.

The children, all from Sumaila Local Government Area, were handed over to the Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Disabled at an official ceremony.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Muttaka Iliyasu Yakasai, received them on behalf of the Commissioner, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi HOD.

Daily Trust reports that the children, aged between four and 12, had been intercepted on January 6 by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command while travelling in a 15-seater bus along the Abuja-Kano route.

The police had initially classified the case as suspected child trafficking due to the absence of proper documentation and parental consent.

Speaking at the handover event, the Chairman of Sumaila Local Government, Faruk Abdu Sumaila, commended Senator Sumaila for ensuring the children’s safe return.

He acknowledged that the children were sent to Abuja in pursuit of Islamic education but emphasised the risks involved in such movements.

“This administration will no longer tolerate the practice of sending young children far away for education. We must prioritise their safety by keeping such pursuits within family care,” Abdu said.

The Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs pledged to work with stakeholders to ensure the welfare of the children.

Last week, the senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Samaila Kawu, intervened in the matter as he showed up at the police office.

He said, “We will resolve it….I am advising our people to stick to the teaching of Holy Prophet Muhammed (SAW) and the Quran in search of knowledge. We have a procedure, we have a process provided by Islam. We must stick to that process. We must avoid traditional ways of doing things.”