Senator provides food for protesters – Wike

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, Thursday evening said there was an intelligence report that a serving senator provided food for some of the protesters in Abuja on the first day of the protest.

Wike, who made the allegations while addressing journalists shortly after a security meeting with heads of security agencies in Abuja, did not however, name the serving senator.

He said, “We had an intelligence report that a senator had to invite some security agents to lead them to go and provide food for the protesters. That is sponsorship.’’

The minister said the security operatives would invite the said senator at appropriate time.

The minister requested the protesters to restrict themselves to the National Stadium where the court of law has restricted them.

“We believe that this is a democratic government and so we must act according to the rule of law. We also believe that this protest is their entitlement so that the government can address the issues raised. Obeying the rule of law is obeying court orders.

“You are aware of the court order yesterday. The court did not stop protests, it only restricted them to the National Stadium.

“We had come out to say clearly that one of the reasons we appealed against the protest was that we believe some miscreants will hijack the process and cause destruction of property within the FCT. See what happened in some of the states today. Now, look at the loss of lives. If such a thing happens in the FCT, what do you think people would say? Here we have the international community carrying out their businesses.

“You saw what happened today where some people tried to move into Eagle Square. Miscreants may not have succeeded in what they wanted to do but we have intelligence that they are coming out tomorrow to destroy property that will lead to loss of lives. The security agencies will not allow that. Every protester, please, go to the MKO Abiola Stadium and do your protest. That is what the court said,” he said.