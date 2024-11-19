Senator Nwoko rewards Senate President’s Cup semi-finalists with N10m

Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Ned Nwoko, has rewarded the semi-finalists at the just concluded 10th Senate President’s U-18 boys football competition with N10million.

In the final played on Sunday, November 17, at the Old Parade Ground Sports Complex, Area 10, Abuja, Greatness Sporting Club of Ebonyi State edged Qatar Academy of Borno State 7-6 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time to emerge champions.

Meanwhile, Kebbi Selected came third after defeating Tanko Baba Academy of Nasarawa State 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Speaking in his capacity as acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Nwoko announced a cash donation of N10million for the semi-finalists and encouraged them to persevere in pursuing their dreams.

Expressing his commitment to youth football development, the Senator who represented the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the closing ceremony, pledged to partner with the organizers to sustain the tournament.

He said: “I have been a fan of catching them young, so they can be nurtured and groomed for the big stage. My passion for sports led to my big project, the Sports University, and I hope to see the next edition hosted in my Sports University.”

Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Senator Ita Enang, expressed his satisfaction with the successful organization of the competition and revealed that plans were already underway for next year’s edition.

He also thanked the Tournament Coordinator, Hon. John Bassey Ekpeyong, for working round the clock in ensuring a successful tournament.