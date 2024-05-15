Senator Muhammad Sani @59:Celebrating a Progressive Pragmatic Leader

By Dr Muhammad Hamisu In the lives of many, birthdays are usually periods for sober reflections and stocktaking. Numerous personalities with eyes on the verdict…

By Dr Muhammad Hamisu

In the lives of many, birthdays are usually periods for sober reflections and stocktaking. Numerous personalities with eyes on the verdict of history use such occasions to reflect on their contributions to the betterment or otherwise of their societies. For the Senator Sani Musa, he would have silently allowed the occasion of his 59th Birthday anniversary on the 11th of May 2024 passed unnoticed in strict compliance with his natural humility and humbleness But he is not an ordinary man, indeed, as the proverb goes “A golden fish has no hiding place”, such is the best description of Senator Sani Musa the Chairman Senate Committee on Finance in the current 10th Senate.

As people across all work of life from different part of the country celebrate his birthday. From Nigeria’s number one citizen, President Bola Tinubu, to ordinary citizens of Niger state and other states, like myself. Though reserved, humble, and gentle, the positive impact Senator Sani Musa has made on the lives of people makes it necessary for him to be spotted, noticed, appreciated, and celebrated. His love for humanity, generosity, kindness, sincerity, and his effort in providing guidance and advice to the youths is unmatched.

Muhammad Sani Musa was born on 11 May 1965 in Niger State. He attended Zarumai Primary School, Minna, where he earned his First School Leaving Certificate in 1978. He proceeded to Government Secondary School – Kontagora and bagged his GCSE in 1983. Subsequently, in 1990, he bagged a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Banking, and Finance from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1990 and completed his mandatory NYSC program in 1991. Among other impressive academic records, he holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Management from the University of London and a Postgraduate Certificate in International Management from the University of Liverpool, respectively.

Muhammad Sani Musa is an eminent blend of public and private practice. He was Chairman, Activate Technologies Limited between 2011 and 2017, He was also the Managing Director/CEO, First Pacific Nigeria Ltd between 1997 and 2007.

He was also the Special Adviser to Niger State Government on Investment and Infrastructure between 2007 and 2011. He also served meritoriously as a Director with the Niger State Development Co. Ltd between 2008 and 2011.

Sani Musa served as the Chairman of the Task Force on Environmental Management, Niger State between 2007 and 2008.

After graduating he was at Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited in Port Harcourt were he did the mandatory national service (NYSC) in 1991, prior to all that period Sani Musa was under the employment of the Niger State Water Board as an Account Officer between 1986 and 1990.

I remember the first time I spoke to Senator Sani Musa; it was at a time he was working on a bill that he sponsored at the 9th senate. Senator gave me the opportunity to share the ideas I had, and he took his time and listened to me. He then responded in his usual gentle but intellectual manner, like the true leader that he is. His charisma, calmness, intelligence, and maturity have earned him respect amongst friends and colleagues, many of whom consult him for advice which has come in handy in more than a few times. His natural leadership quality was complimented by his excellent academic vigour, been an alumnus of ABU Zaria, University of London, and University of Liverpool.

Senator Muhammad Sani Musa’s shining moments as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria span between 2019 till date. He has also been a constant stabilizing factor in the 9th and 10th senate, following his numerous behind the scenes interventions and mediations on critical national issues. Currently the Chairman senate Committee on Finance, while also being a member of other notable committees which includes; Appropriation; Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources Upstream; FCT; Water Resources; Foreign and Local Debt; and the Constitution Review Committee.

He has a big dossier of constituency outreach that reflects his close touch with his constituents. He has utilized the opportunity given to him through projects he attracted to his senatorial district and his name is registered in the heart of his people. He is truly a representative of the people going by the amount of work he was able to do for the overall benefit of his constituents. In fact, it worth elucidating that the parliamentarian was able to touch the lives of the people of Nigeria in his years of legislative stewardship. So far, he has proved to be among the federal lawmakers that people are center of their representation. No matter what anyone would say, the number of dividends of democracy that this representative was able to bring to the door step of the people he is representing is unmatched.

Senator Muhammad Sani Musa is a great achiever, a successful person in both political, public, private, and family life. Though he is a gentle, humble, quiet, and reserve person, such a great visionary leader should be celebrated by all and sundry as he clocks 59 years of valuable contribution to his Niger East constituency, Niger State, Nigeria, and humanity at large.

I therefore wish to celebrate and rejoice with my leader and mentor as he marks his 59th birthday. I pray that Almighty Allah bless him with long life, sound health, and wisdom. May Almighty Allah bless him and his family. May Allah continue to guide him, Ameen.

Hamisu, PhD, MNSE, wrote from the United Kingdom.