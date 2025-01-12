Senator Lawan’s Transformative Leadership of the National Assembly

By Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo

The leadership tenure of Senator Ahmad Lawan as President of the Nigerian Senate between 2019 and 2023, heralded a remarkable era of transformation and progress for the National Assembly.

Beyond the passage of landmark legislations, it is on record that the Federal Legislature under Senator Lawan owed its successes to best legislative practices that defined his leadership. Such practices included the adoption of a comprehensive Legislative Agenda that ab initio set out priorities and goals for the Ninth National Assembly. The agenda ensured that legislative activities were aligned with national development objectives.

Prominent amongst the major achievements recorded was the restoration of the January to December budget timeline. Similarly, under the able leadership of former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the National Assembly not only enhanced the efficiency of the budget process but also created a more transparent and accountable system.

One of the ways it did was to prioritize the early passage of the budget by consistently having it approved by December of the preceding year, providing ample time for its implementation. This timely approval prevented the previous practice of extending the budget cycle into the following year, ensuring a more predictable and orderly budgeting process.

In addition, the 9th National Assembly, adopted a participatory and transparent approach to budget review that adhered strictly to its legislative procedures. Budget Defence sessions were held with the Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, in a way that made it mandatory for them to defend their respective budget estimates and ensure that they align with the needs and priorities of the citizenry. Furthermore, the budget was made publicly available for scrutiny, promoting accountability and transparency.

The restoration of the January to December budget cycle under Senator Ahmad Lawan had a profound impact on the nation’s economy at the time, as it removed the uncertainty and delays associated with the extended budget cycle. It also, amongst others, ensured the timely implementation of government programmes and projects; improved economic planning and decision-making; and enhanced the credibility and transparency of the budget process.

Infrastructure Development

The Senator Lawan-led National Assembly embarked on a transformative approach to governance that resulted in significant infrastructural developments and capacity-building initiatives. Key amongst these achievements were the renovation of the chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives; and initiation and completion of critical National Assembly projects, such as the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Permanent Site; and the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) complex.

National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS)

NILDS is a foremost institute established to enhance the capacity of legislators, parliamentary staff, and other stakeholders in legislative governance. As Chairman of NILDS Governing Council, Senator Ahmad Lawan pushed for the construction and completion of a world-class facility for the institute that boasts of state-of-the-art classrooms, an expansive library, and office complex, enabling it to effectively train and develop future leaders in legislative and democratic processes.

Although the groundbreaking ceremony was done in 2013 under the leadership of the President of the 7th Senate, Senator David Mark, the commissioning of the NILDS Permanent site was carried out by former President Muhammadu Buhari in May, 2023, upon its completion by the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The Governing Council of the Institute approved the establishment of a Legislative Centre for Security Analysis; and NILDS Democracy Radio 104.9FM, both of which were temporarily located at 4, Linda Chalker Street, Asokoro, Abuja. The two agencies of the Institute were commissioned on 24th May, 2023, by Senator Ahmad Lawan, and the former Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Governing Council also gave its approval for the annual quiz competition, which used to be restricted to Secondary Schools in the Federal Capital Territory, to cover Secondary Schools all over the federation.

The Senator Lawan-led NILDS Governing Council consolidated on its core mandates and expanded the scope of its activities by providing capacity building workshops and technical assistance to the National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly as well as national parliaments from across Africa. These were made possible through timely approval of NILDS work plan and annual budget, as well as developmental policies approved by the Council under the Leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan. It also gave approval to the Revised Scheme of Service and Administrative Manual of the Institute with a lot of innovations, including opportunities to promote qualified Academic Staff of the Institute to the rank of Associate Professors and Professors.

National Assembly Service Commission (NASC)

The National Assembly Service Commission is the administrative arm of the National Assembly established by the NASC Act, 2000, which was amended as the National Assembly Service Act 2014. Since its establishment, the Commission has been operating from a rented property. First from its former offices at the Federal Secretariat, Phase III, Wuse II Abuja, to the present Office Complex at Plot 664, T.O.S. Benson Crescent, Off Okonjo Iweala Way, Utako, Abuja. This lack of suitable accommodation has impacted negatively on the performance of the statutory functions of the Commission.

Consequently, the Commission approached the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) for allocation of a parcel of land for the construction of an Office Complex. In furtherance of the request, the FCTA allocated land within the precinct of the National Assembly to the Commission in 2010. However, the land remained fallow for nine years while the NASC continued to operate from a rented property situated in a residential area that was rented with a huge sum in annual payments.

Worried that staff and property of the Commission were exposed to security risks and other adverse operational conditions, the 5th Commission in 2021 approached the Leadership of the 9th National Assembly under the Chairmanship of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, for approval to commence the construction of a befitting Office Complex for the Commission on the allocated land within the precinct of the National Assembly Complex. The Leadership of the 9th National Assembly approved the construction of the NASC Office Complex and appropriated sufficient funds for the project’s take-off.

The construction of the NASC Office Complex was awarded to an indigenous construction company, STRABIC CONSTRUCTION Company Limited. The site was handed over to the Contractor on 10th August, 2021, while the Foundation Laying Ceremony was held on 20th October, 2021, by the Chairman of the 9th National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The befitting edifice, which is about to be occupied by the National Assembly Service Commission remains a legacy of the Senator Lawan-led 9th National Assembly that will centralized the operations of the NASC, streamline administrative processes and improve efficiency.

As Senator Lawan celebrates his 66th birthday anniversary on 12th January, 2024, I join Nigerians to express our gratitude for his selfless contributions to our nation’s development. I wish him many more years of productive service to our fatherland.

Tabiowo, Media Adviser to Senator Ahmad Lawan, writes from Abuja.