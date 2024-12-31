Senator Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA) reshaping Nigerian educational future

In an era where legislative impacts often fall under scrutiny, Senator Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA), representing Kaduna Central, stands out as a beacon of transformative leadership. His recent Bill for an Act to Amend the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act, 2004, currently at its second reading stage, is poised to revolutionize the educational landscape of Nigeria.

This visionary piece of legislation underscores Senator LA’s commitment to uplifting the foundational education of Nigerian children. By mandating free and compulsory education from early childhood care development to junior secondary school, the bill seeks to eliminate barriers to basic education while holding parents accountable.

The proposed amendment ensures federal government intervention for standardized, qualitative education nationwide while placing early childhood care under UBEC’s watchful eye to guarantee every child a robust start in life.

Parents will face legal consequences for derailing their children’s education, reflecting Senator LA’s determination to keep every child in school. Additionally, the bill increases UBEC’s share from the Consolidated Revenue Fund from 2% to 5%, ensuring adequate funding for project execution, monitoring, and sustainable programme development.

With these reforms, at least 500,000 out-of-school children are expected to re-enter the education system annually—a monumental stride toward addressing one of Nigeria’s most pressing social challenges.

This bill is not an isolated achievement for Mr LA. Known for his relentless advocacy and people-centric legislation, he has consistently championed development-oriented initiatives for Kaduna Central. From empowering youth through skill acquisition programs to championing infrastructural projects, his tenure reflects a commitment to tangible progress.

Saidu Gidado Idris, MNIM wrote from Abuja