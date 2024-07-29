Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was selfless, detribalised – Yarma

As the football fraternity in Nigeria continues to mourn the passing of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, former Chairman of the Gombe State Sports Commission and…

As the football fraternity in Nigeria continues to mourn the passing of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, former Chairman of the Gombe State Sports Commission and proprietor of FC Yarmalight, Malam Farouk Yarma has said the deceased was selfless and a detribalised Nigerian

Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah, who took over the slot of Gabros International of Nnewi in the Nigeria top division, with the club renamed FC IfeanyiUbah, died in a London hospital in the morning of Saturday, July 27 at the age of 52.

Until his death, the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil was the Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly.

Speaking on the untimely demise of the politician cum football promoter, Yarma said “I was taken aback by a call from Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who was in London at the time, expressing genuine concern for the wellbeing of myself and my family.

“In a moment of levity, I jokingly remarked that Your Excellency, ever since you joined the APC, it appears you have left your family members in the other room.”

“Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and I have cultivated a profound and close working relationship since our first encounter during the reelection campaign of former President Goodluck Jonathan, particularly during the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) era.

“When he contemplated venturing into the football industry, he sought my counsel. It was through my modest contributions that FC Ifeanyi Ubah came into existence.

“Subsequently, as he embarked on the construction of his magnificent stadium in Nnewi as the home ground of his team, he graciously extended an invitation for me to be involved in the process.

“His deep-seated passion for football and his inclusive perspective transcended tribal boundaries,” said the former Commissioner for Youth Empowerment in Gombe State.

Yarma, therefore, prayed for God to grant the family of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah the fortitude to endure the irreparable loss.