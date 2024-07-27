Senator Barau mourns Ifeanyi Ubah

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has mourned Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (APC, Anambra South), who passed away this morning in the United…

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has mourned Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (APC, Anambra South), who passed away this morning in the United Kingdom.

The late business tycoon, football administrator turned politician, died at the age of 53.

The Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil, who was elected twice to represent Anambra South under the Young People’s Party (YPP) at the Senate, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October last year.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the late Anambra politician was a patriotic Nigerian par excellence, who worked hard to enhance the standard of living of the people of his senatorial district and beyond.

He said the late lawmaker would be remembered for his commitment to the Nigerian project through his various contributions at the Senate, sport and the business community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family of my friend, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the people of the Anambra South Senatorial District and the entire people of Anambra State over his demise today. May God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. He was an excellent lawmaker, business tycoon, and football administrator, who contributed immensely to addressing the challenges facing our country,” he said.