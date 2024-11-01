Senator asks IGP, NJC to probe detention of minors

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe the circumstances surrounding the detention and prosecution of minors over the EndBadGovernance protest in the country.

The lawmaker in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described the detention as inhuman and asked the NJC to probe the decision of the Judge who presided over their case.

The minors were arraigned before an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on Friday.

Justice Egwuatu who granted N10 million bail to 72 defendants, including the “malnourished minors” over their alleged participation in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest also directed that each defendant must provide two sureties int the like sum.

Recall that a large number of Nigerians had embarked on protest against “bad governance” under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which began on August 1 and ended on August 10, 2024.

But many of the protesters were later arrested for participating in the demonstration “including minors.”

But Senator Musa said, “I strongly condemn the unjust detention of minors following the #EndBadGovernance protests. It is deeply troubling that despite the hardships and challenges these young children have endured, there is a push to have them imprisoned rather than afforded compassion and understanding.

“Such actions are not only inhumane but also unjust. I also condemn the judicial stance advocating for the continued detention of these minors, which is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the principles of justice and fairness.

“I call upon the Inspector General of Police to launch an immediate investigation into this matter to ensure accountability and protect the rights of these young citizens.

This issue must be addressed urgently, and I will continue to stand with my constituents and all Nigerians in the pursuit of justice and good governance.”